'I had to take his fingers and pry them off the firearm': Student describes subduing suspect during STEM School shooting

Brendan Bialy who tried to subdue the suspect along with Kendrick Castillo was the first witness to testify.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A student who helped detain the suspect accused of killing Kendrick Castillo at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May 2019 was the first witness to testify in the trial.

Brendan Bialy described how Devon Erickson entered classroom 107 at the school on May 7, 2019, carrying a guitar case.

He testified that Erickson pulled out a gun and said, "Nobody [expletive] move." He went on to testify that Erickson was "indiscriminately pointing" the gun at people.

During cross examination, defense attorneys pointed to a transcript of an interview Bialy did with police on the day of the shooting, in which he said Erickson scanned the room twice and was pointing the gun above people's heads.

Bialy testified that within seconds Kendrick had jumped into action and pinned Erickson against a wall in the corner near a recycle bin.

He said after Kendrick jumped into action he and another student named Joshua Jones also moved to pin the suspected gunman in the corner.

"He ended up firing one to two rounds," Bialy testified. "I believe one of them hit Kendrick."

Bialy said he didn't immediately know that Kendrick had been injured because he was so focused on trying to disarm the suspect. He said eventually they were able to get Erickson face down on the ground but he kept fighting against both he and Jones.

As they struggled, he testified that Erikson kept his hand on the trigger of the gun and attempted to point the weapon toward them until he was finally subdued.

"I had to take his fingers and pry them off the firearm," Bialy testified.

He also testified that once Erickson was disarmed he claimed he was sorry and said, "Alec made me do it."

That's a reference to the second suspect in the shooting, Alec McKinney. He's already pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole because he was a juvenile when the crime occurred.

After subduing Erickson, Bialy said it was then that he turned his attention to Kendrick who he said had "staggered breathing" and appeared "very much incapacitated."

At that point Bialy said Jones, who had also been shot in the leg, got his phone and called his parents.

Bialy said he called 911 and reported the shooting. He said the other students in the classroom had fled and no one else was left in the room.

A staff member, named Mr. Pritchard, who is the school's IT director, entered the room with a gun, Bialy testified. It's unclear from court testimony where that gun came from.

Pritchard took charge of the situation, according to Bialy, and attempted to render aid to Kendrick. He asked Bialy to find something to wrap Kendrick's wounds.

The defense pointed out that it was Erickson, who suggested there was a sweatshirt in the hallway that could be used and Bialy went to get it.

He was not able to get it though, because when Bialy stepped out into the hallway the school's security guard ordered him to get down to the ground, he testified. He said he was forced to crawl on the floor to the guard.

Bialy also testified that the security guard heard noises and fired several shots, but quickly realized the noise was law enforcement members who had entered the school. Bialy testified that the security guard threw his weapon down.

When he got over to the guard Bialy said he noticed that McKinney was also on the ground near the guard in handcuffs.

Erickson pleaded not guilty in January 2020. His trial was originally scheduled for last year but it was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He faces 46 counts including:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

31 counts of attempted first-degree murder

His trial is expected to last a month.