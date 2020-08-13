CSP looking for witnesses to I-25 road rage incident

A 41-year-old woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash near Mead on Aug. 11, the Colorado State Patrol said.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are looking for anyone who might have witnessed a road rage incident on Interstate 25 near Mead earlier this week that injured woman.

Just after 1 p.m, on Aug. 11, a yellow 2006 Peterbilt semi, pulling a white trailer, and a 2002 tan or beige Buick sedan were involved in the incident on northbound I-25 near mile markers 240-243. That is near the town of Mead.

There was a crash which resulted in minor injuries to a 41-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Buick.

Investigators aren't saying exactly what happened but said there's reason to believe road rage was a factor.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or events leading up to it is encouraged to contact the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501. Reference case #3A201083 when calling.