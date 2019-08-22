DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) released a photo Thursday of woman they said stole a wheelchair.

The woman in the photo is wanted for felony theft, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin. She stole a blue and white "Stryker" wheelchair from 2525 South Downing St. on Aug. 8, the bulletin says. That's near East Harvard Avenue and South Downing Street.

She was last seen driving a large light-colored van with cargo windows on the right side, according to the bulletin.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipper can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000.

