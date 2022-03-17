Woman accused of running prostitution operation in Fort Collins

Police said in July, they got a tip about illicit activities at a massage business at 1720 West Mulberry Street.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman is facing multiple charges after police found evidence that she ran a prostitution operation at a massage business, Fort Collins police said.

Police said in July, they got a tip about illicit activities at a massage business at 1720 West Mulberry Street. The tipster shared concerns about possible prostitution or human trafficking, police said.

Over the next several months, officers found evidence of illegal sexual activity being advertised and conducted at the business, police said. They also found evidence that the owner's two employees had recently moved from California and were living onsite, police said.

Investigators searched the home, business and financial records of the suspect, 51-year-old Qiaoru Li. She was arrested in February on charges of felony pimping and misdemeanor keeping a place of prostitution, soliciting for prostitution, prostitution, and pandering, according to police.

