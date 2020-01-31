PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman is under investigation for DUI after she rammed her vehicle into two Pueblo Police cruisers after the officers responded to a report about an SUV that was running into things, a tweet from the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says.

Around 1:40 a.m. Friday, three officers responded to the 2300 block of California Street after a caller reported that an SUV was in a fenced lot hitting things.

Officers found the SUV and determined it had hit numerous things in the lot and a pickup truck and a mailbox that were nearby but not in the parking lot, the tweet says.

While officers were there, the SUV's driver drove her vehicle head-on into one police cruiser and then reversed into a second cruiser.

The woman then refused to exit the vehicle, according to PPD and officers broke a window in order to remove her from the vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital and is under investigation for DUI and other charges, according to police.

The cruisers had minor damage and no other injuries were reported, PPD said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS