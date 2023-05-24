Woman accused of making threatening calls to LGBTQ+ businesses in Denver area

According to the indictment, the suspect was in New York when she made threatening calls to four businesses "catering to the LGBTQ community" in the Denver area.

DENVER — A woman faces charges for making threatening calls to multiple LGBTQ+ businesses in the Denver area after the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

A grand jury returned the indictment against Sharon Robinson, 40, earlier this month.

According to the indictment, Robinson was in New York when she made threatening calls to three businesses "catering to the LGBTQ community" in Denver and one in Glendale. The calls happened on or around Dec. 8, according to the indictment.

Just a few weeks earlier, on Nov. 19, five people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

According to the indictment, the calls included anti-LGBTQ+ slurs and statements such as "I'm going to go over there and shoot you all" and "you're gonna be shot up like Club Q."

The indictment alleges that in each call, the suspect "intentionally selected the victims of her threat because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation."

Robinson was set to appear in court on Wednesday in New York.

