Highlands Ranch woman arrested in 2020 death of newborn baby

The suspect was found in Wyoming and taken into custody on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A woman has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the 2020 death of her newborn baby in Highlands Ranch, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said in September 2020, they were called to a Highlands Ranch hospital regarding a woman who had been brought in for a medical emergency, and had possibly just given birth. There was no newborn with the woman.

Deputies went to the woman's house, where they found an infant's body in a bathroom.

The coroner's office determined the boy had been born alive, and had died after birth. The manner of the boy's death was undetermined, according to an arrest affidavit.

After a year-long investigation, deputies obtained a warrant for the woman, 20-year-old Peyton Green who was found in Wyoming and taken into custody on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

Green was jailed on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and attempt to influence a public servant.

