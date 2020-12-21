Woman arrested near Reno after missing boyfriend’s body found buried in backyard of Denver home

The victim, Eusivio Luevano, was first reported missing on Nov. 12 and hadn't been seen for months.

DENVER — A woman faces a litany of charges – including first-degree murder – after her missing boyfriend’s body was found buried in the backyard of his Denver home.

The suspect, 45-year-old Kimberly Cottle, was arrested on Dec. 17 near Reno, Nevada, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The victim, 42-year-old Eusivio Luevano, was first reported missing on Nov. 12 and had not been seen for several months, DPD said. His last known location was at his home in the 4700 block of North Fillmore Street.

According to the release, investigators found Luevano’s body in the backyard of that very home on Dec. 5. DPD said preliminary evidence indicated that he had been shot to death.

DPD later identified Cottle as a potential suspect, prompting the warrant for her arrest.

She is now being held on potential charges of investigation of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft and unlawful use of a financial transaction device.

DPD said the arrest affidavit in the case is sealed, and that no additional information about what investigators believe led to Luevano’s death were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP.