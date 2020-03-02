WINTER PARK, Colo. — A woman was arrested after running into a police car and leading state troopers on a pursuit with a child in her car, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

A trooper attempted to stop the woman on Highway 40 in Winter Park just before 9 p.m. Sunday after observing the vehicle driving too fast and weaving, according to CSP Corporal Ivan Alvarado. She refused to pull over and instead kept going, he said.

CSP and Fraser Winter Park Police (FWPPD) tried to block her vehicle, and as a result, she hit a WPPD vehicle, Alvarado said. She then took off headed east on Highway 40, he said.

Eventually, CSP said her vehicle was disabled by stop sticks and came to a stop just after 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 70 near Floyd Hill. The female driver was taken into custody and is being investigated for possible DUI, Alvarado said.

A child, who was also in the vehicle with the woman was not hurt, according to CSP.

