Woman facing charges in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman

The victim was in a crosswalk on an elecric mobility scooter when she was struck Tuesday evening.

GREELEY, Colo. — A woman accused of hitting an elderly woman who was crossing the street in a crosswalk has been arrested on numerous charges charges including hit-and-run and failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, numerous people called 911 to report that a red truck had hit a pedestrian near 13th Street and 35th Avenue in Greeley.

Officers with Greeley Police (GPD) responded and located the victim who was taken to the hospital for treatment. She later died from her injuries.

The Greeley Traffic Unit determined that a red GMC truck, driven by the suspect, struck the victim while she riding her electric mobility scooter through the crosswalk on 35th Avenue.

After the initial impact, the woman kept going and dragged the scooter and debris from the 1300 block of 35th Avenue to the 1900 block of 35th Avenue, according to GPD.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Latoya Rodriguez, went to her home in the 1200 block of 23rd Avenue and later called into dispatch, according to GPD.

Officers went to her home and located her and the 2007 GMC Sierra truck in the driveway. Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and booked on numerous charges, including driving under revocation, meaning that her license had been revoked.

The victim's name will be released by the Weld County coroner.