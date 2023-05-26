Woman arrested in deadly Aurora shooting

Kali Collins was arrested on suspicion of murder in the deadly shooting of a man outside of a crashed SUV at a 7-Eleven in Aurora on May 13, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police said on Friday that a woman was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a man last weekend.

Kali Collins, 21, of Denver, was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in a May 13 shooting.

Officers responded around 1:08 a.m. to a report of an SUV that had crashed into a 7-Eleven store in the 15550 block of East Mississippi Ave. That's a few blocks east of the intersection with Interstate 225.

They found a man on the ground outside of a black Chevrolet SUV who was dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police did not release any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim will be identified by the Adams County Coroners' Office.

