Woman arrested in Greeley attempted murder investigation

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police Department's Gang Unit arrested a woman over the weekend in connection to an attempted murder investigation.

The gang unit arrested 24-year-old Maria Huerta for a shooting that took place on June 1, around 5:30 p.m., in the area of 20th Avenue and 31st Street in Greeley, according to a release from the Greeley Police Department.

Officers received multiple calls of the shooting and after reviewing security footage of the shooting, determined a female passenger in a black Lexus was responsible for the shooting, according to the release.

Evans Police officers found the black Lexus, shortly after the shooting, and attempted a traffic stop, police said.

The Lexus drove away from officers and was later found, abandoned, in the 3200 block of Palermo Street.

On June 13, the Greeley Police Department's Gang Unit arrested Huerta for the shooting and she was booked into the Weld County Jail.

Huerta faces charges of attempted second degree murder (F3), criminal illegal discharge of a weapon (F6), and possession of a weapon by a previous offender (F6).