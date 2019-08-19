DENVER — Police identified the woman Monday afternoon that they said burglarized a home in Denver Saturday morning, leading to an hours-long manhunt in Lakewood later that afternoon for a second suspect.

Alicia Tafoya and an unidentified man are believed to have committed a burglary at a residence in the 9000 block of West Layton Avenue that happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). Electronics were taken from the home, according to DPD.

Tafoya and the man entered the victims' vehicle, which was parked outside their home, and found a garage door opener and used it to enter the home as the resident slept inside, according to a probable cause statement from DPD for Tafoya's arrest.

When the victims woke up, they reported the crime to police and noted that two rifles and a cell phone were taken along with their gray Hummer H3, according to the PC statement. The victims also told police the stolen phone could be tracked through a tracking program, the PC statement says.

Officers used that program and located the victim's phone and vehicle in the 4800 block of W Tennessee Ave. Officers spotted the vehicle traveling westbound in the 4800 block of W Tennessee Ave with the Tafoya driving, the PC statement says.

Before officers initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle slowed and a man exited, according to the PC statement. Police interviewed that man and he was later released from custody, the document says.

Officers continued to track the phone and its updated location showed the area of N Tennyson Street and W 10th Avenue, according to the PC statement.

Officers located the vehicle traveling southbound in the 900 block of N Winona Court with Tafoya driving, the PC statement says.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the Tafoya failed to yield and accelerated at a high rate of speed westbound on W 9th Avenue, according to the document.

They did not pursue the vehicle, but issued an alert for other agencies about the vehicle. A short time later, Lakewood police officers observed the vehicle parked in the 7500 block of Broadview Drive and saw Tafoya and an unidentified male unload several items from the vehicle.

When Lakewood officers attempted to make contact with the Tayofa and the man, Tafoya ran off through a field, the PC statement says.

The man ran into the adjacent neighborhood. Responding Lakewood officers later caught Tafoya in the parking lot of a business at 830 N Wadsworth Blvd.

She was in possession of several items that were taken from the victims' residence, the PC statement says.

A search for the man wanted in connection to the burglary prompted a portion of Wadsworth Boulevard to shut down for most of the day on Saturday.

Late that night, police thought the suspect was in a home in the Green Acres neighborhood northeast of 6th and Wadsworth.

A reverse notification was sent out to residents of Green Acres, telling them to stay in their homes.

A homeowner in the Green Acres neighborhood told 9NEWS, the suspect broke into her home and barricaded himself there. She took us inside and showed us the damage caused by the suspect during the standoff. Fortunately, no one was home when the suspect broke in. The homeowner also said the suspect stole weapons from her home and escaped.

Police said early Sunday the suspect was not in custody. LPD lifted the shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood and warned residents the suspect could still be in the area.

He's described as being about 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and dark glasses.

