LAKEWOOD, Colorado — A woman accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a man over the weekend has turned herself into police, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on March 22, Christopher Clark, 60, was crossing West Colfax Avenue at Carr Street when a vehicle headed east on Colfax struck him.

First responders tried life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. It appears Clark was attempting to cross the intersection at a red light when he was hit, police said.

Several witnesses told police that a white Toyota pickup truck hit the man in the crosswalk and kept going on Colfax. That driver was later identified by police as Joy Lynn Manzanares, 50.

Manzanares turned herself into police on Wednesday on suspicion of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injuries.

