Woman arrested after infant dies at unlicensed daycare

PARKER, Colo. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 26 death of an infant following an incident at an unlicensed in-home day care where at least 16 children, most of them toddlers, were being looked after.

Amanda Anderson, 34, is facing a charge of child abuse resulting in death, a class 2 felony, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said Tuesday.

DCSO said the 3-month-old was under the care and supervision of Anderson, and that an investigation revealed Anderson had been issued five cease-and-desist orders for providing unlicensed childcare through the Colorado Department of Human Services prior to this date and two additional cease and desist orders since.

The coroner's office said that just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 26, they were notified of the infant's death by the emergency department at Sky Ridge Medical Medical Center.

South Metro Fire Authority had transported the baby, unconscious and not breathing, to Sky Ridge. The baby was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

While the child has been identified, the coroner's office is not releasing the name at this time. An autopsy was completed, but the coroner did not indicate how the child died and said the report would be available once the investigation is complete.

In the immediate hours following the incident, Anderson refused to let police into the home, according to a complaint from the Colorado Dept. of Human Services (CDHS).

Eventually, police got a warrant and reported that at the time of the incident, there were 16 children at the home, most of them toddlers, the complaint says.

Anderson was taken into custody Tuesday without incident and booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.