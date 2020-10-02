DENVER — A woman has been arrested for first-degree murder after she called the police around 8 p.m. Sunday and said the victim was deceased inside a residence in the 4900 block of North Clay Street, according to a probable cause (PC) statement for her arrest from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Charlene King, 52, also told DPD that she found a gun on the floor, the PC statement says.

A detective responded to the address and located the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound under one of his eyes, the document says. The detective also interviewed King, however, most of what she said is redacted in the document.

Investigators also found two voicemails on the victim's phone that were left by King. Their content is also blacked out in the PC statement.

King was subsequently detained and taken to DPD headquarters for further questioning. Once there, she declined to be interviewed.

