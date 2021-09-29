Woman arrested for trespassing at former Morphew residence, sheriff says

Shoshona Darke, 51, of Salida is mentioned in the arrest affidavit for Barry Morphew, who is charged with the death of his wife Suzanne after her 2020 disappearance.

MAYSVILLE, Colo. — A woman mentioned in Barry Morphew's arrest affidavit was taken into custody for trespassing at the couples' former residence Monday, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were contacted on Monday regarding a trespassing incident at a home on Puma Path in the Maysville area, just south of County Road 225.

Video above: Barry Morphew out on bail, arrest affidavit released in murder case.

The current residents at the home where the Morphew family previously lived reported seeing a woman enter their property, which is marked with 'no trespassing' signs, approach the home via a long driveway leading to the front door and removing a package, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators reviewing multiple home security recordings identified the suspect as Shoshona Darke, 51, of Salida, and the sheriff's office said she was taken into custody Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued.

Darke faces one count of second-degree criminal trespass, and was released on a personal recognizance bond after being booked at the Chaffee County Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.

Darke is mentioned on one page in the arrest affidavit for Barry Morphew, who is charged with the death of his wife Suzanne after her disappearance in May of 2020.

The affidavit says investigators interviewing Barry Morphew on April 5, 2021 asked about possible extramarital affairs said that his behavior with Darke, including photos taken at a hotel, appeared concerning.

"Well, I just, I'll tell you right now, that she is a special person in my life and it's, I've told you before she is a, a dear friend. There's nothing sexual going on between her and I..." Barry Morphew said, according to the affidavit.

"And I didn't meet her until Oct. 25. The first time I ever even saw her face to face and talked to her was Oct. 25." Barry Morphew continued, before saying that meeting Darke was god answering his prayer of, "please give me something," the affidavit reads.

"There's no--, my daughters know about Shona. They know we're friends. They know I go over there... And, uh, yeah I've been there late at night, but we're talking and we're just helping each other, and uh, and that's it," Barry Morphew ended, the affidavit says.

Earlier this month a judge found probable cause for Barry Morphew to stand trial on the following charges:

First-degree murder

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Attempt to influence a public servant

Barry Morphew walked out of the Chaffee County jail last week after posting a $500,000 cash-only bail.

He pleaded not guilty, and trial dates were set for May 3 through June 1, 2022.

