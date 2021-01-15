Woman charged in connection with stabbing of Denver officer

The officer was seriously hurt in the Jan. 6 incident but is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

DENVER — A 38-year-old woman accused of stabbing a Denver Police officer multiple times has been charged with four felony counts related to the Jan. 6 incident, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.

Alicia Esquibel faces:

One count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder

Two counts of first-degree assault

Committing a crime of violence, which is a sentence enhancing charge.

The injured officer was attempting to take a different person into custody for trespassing and harassment at a hotel located at 620 N. Federal Blvd when Denver Police said Esquibel is accused of approaching the officer from behind, producing a knife and stabbing the officer in his chest/torso multiple times.

She was arrested at the scene.

