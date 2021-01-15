Woman charged in connection with stabbing of Denver officer

DENVER — A 38-year-old woman accused of stabbing a Denver Police officer multiple times has been charged with four felony counts related to the Jan. 6 incident, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.
Alicia Esquibel faces:
- One count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder
- Two counts of first-degree assault
- Committing a crime of violence, which is a sentence enhancing charge.
The injured officer was attempting to take a different person into custody for trespassing and harassment at a hotel located at 620 N. Federal Blvd when Denver Police said Esquibel is accused of approaching the officer from behind, producing a knife and stabbing the officer in his chest/torso multiple times.
She was arrested at the scene.
The officer was seriously injured, but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
RELATED: Aurora Police looking for man accused of assaulting store employee who asked him to wear mask
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS