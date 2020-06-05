Woman charged in fatal assault on state Capitol grounds

Stephanie Martinez has been charged in an assault that left one man dead.

DENVER — A 36-year-old woman has been formally charged with murder following an assault Saturday on the Colorado state Capitol grounds that left one man dead, the Denver District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Denver Police (DPD) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) on Saturday were called to the Capitol grounds for multiple reports of an assault that left one man dead.

Eye-witness accounts along with video footage identified the suspect as 36-year-old Stephanie Martinez, according to the DA. Martinez was arrested a short time later.

According to the release, Martinez was formally charged on Wednesday with:

Two counts of first-degree murder.

One count of second-degree assault.

One count of violating conditions of her bail bond.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for her second advisement.