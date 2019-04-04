CRAIG, Colo. — A woman has been formally charged in relation to the death of a 3-year-old boy who was killed in a house fire in Craig on Christmas Eve.

According to a joint press release from the Craig Police Department and the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Vanessa Jenkins, 26, was charged Thursday with one count of negligent child abuse resulting in death – a class 3 felony.

Lane Cullen was found dead inside a Craig home on Dec. 24, 2018. The charge alleges that Jenkins “negligently and unreasonable placed the child in a situation that resulted in his death,” the release says.

Authorities have not provided additional information on how Jenkins and Cullen knew each other.

Jenkins is being held on a $10,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 9 at 11 a.m.

