SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old woman has been formally charged for vehicular homicide following a wreck in August that left two people dead in Summit County, a release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office says.

Lindsey Ward was charged on Thursday, Sept. 5 with two counts of vehicular homicide – DUI and two counts of vehicular homicide – reckless driving. The charges stem from a crash that occurred just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

According to the release, Ward is accused of drinking earlier in the afternoon that day when she got into her car and started driving southbound on Highway 9.

At some point, according to the release, Ward crossed a center dividing line and entered northbound traffic, which caused a collision that killed Benjamin Mitton, 41, and Nichole Gough, 43.

After receiving medical treatment, Ward was taken into custody by Colorado State Patrol. She has since posted bond at the Summit County Jail.

An advisement hearing for Ward is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. If convicted of all charges, Ward could face up to 24 years in prison, according to the release.

