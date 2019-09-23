THORNTON, Colo. — A woman was charged with multiple traffic offenses after a district attorney's office said she struck a 69-year-old bicyclist in Thornton last month.

On Monday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Constance Anne Edwards struck Thomas Burns while he rode a bicycle in the 9800 block of McKay Road just after 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. Burns, of Denver, died at the hospital.

Edwards, 66, was charged with careless driving causing death, driving with an expired license and driving with expired license plates, the attorney's office said.

Her arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29.

