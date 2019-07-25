AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police said they have cited one woman for tampering with a flag during a protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility earlier this month and they are still looking for other suspects.

Michelle Mata was issued a summons for criminal tampering for an incident involving the GEO Flag. The GEO Group is a company that works with ICE to operate detention centers, including the one that was the target of the June 12 protest.

They are still asking for help identifying other suspects.

Investigators said they believe the suspects removed three flags and from the ICE/GEO detention center and burned a Colorado state flag the night of the protest.

The Facebook post also said that police believe the suspects may be from outside the Denver metro area.

RELATED: Police looking for suspects they say removed American flag, burned CO flag at Aurora ICE facility

According to police, one of the flags removed from the front of the building was a U.S. flag that the suspects subsequently attempted to burn. The three flags were replaced with a Mexican national flag, an upside thin blue line flag, and a flag that read “f*** the cops.”

KUSA

In a lengthy statement, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said the majority of the up to 2,000 demonstrators at the facility were acting peacefully during the protest, which was organized by Lights for Liberty in response to potential nationwide immigration raids over the weekend.

RELATED: Aurora police chief explains why officers didn't intervene after protesters removed American flag from ICE facility

RELATED: Protesters gather at Aurora ICE facility ahead of potential nationwide immigration raids

Metz said officers spoke to the organizers when a group of protesters began to enter federal property, and they urged attendees to leave. Some stayed and participated in their version of a candlelight vigil.

The removal of the flags was decried by groups on both sides of the political aisle.

In addition to a $2,000 reward from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, tipsters with information about the identities of the persons of interest could receive another $2,000 from the Aurora Reward Fund.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS