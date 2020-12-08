Woman dead in officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

Pueblo police were responding to a report of an in-progress home invasion late Tuesday night.

PUEBLO, Colo. — One woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night in Pueblo.

Pueblo police said they received a report of an in-progress home invasion at a residence in the 2000 block of West 15th Street around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. The reporting party stated that an armed female had entered the home and threatened the residents.

Officers responded to the residence, where all but one of the occupants had escaped from the home. The lone remaining resident, an elderly male, was still inside the home with the suspect, according to Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

A short time later, the armed suspect exited the home and was confronted by officers. The officers ordered the suspect to drop her firearm, but she refused. The officers ultimately fired upon the suspect and she died at the scene, said PPD.

The details of what transpired during the suspect’s confrontation with officers are under investigation.

The Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident Team was activated and initiated an investigation of the incident.

A total of three officers fired their weapons in this incident, said PPD. Those three officers will be placed on administrative leave pending an administrative investigation of the shooting.

The identity of the deceased suspect will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Amy Lile at 719-924-3064.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.