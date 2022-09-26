Woman found dead in Broomfield, man arrested

John Ramos, 28, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and domestic violence, the Broomfield Police Department said.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and domestic violence Sunday night after a woman was found dead, the Broomfield Police Department said.

Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots at the Stonegate Apartments, located in the 11800 block of Ridge Parkway near the intersection with West 120th Avenue.

They found a dead woman inside one of the apartments, Police said. Her identity and the cause of death will be released by the Broomfield and Adams County Coroner's Office.

John Ramos, 28, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and domestic violence, according to Police. He is being held without bond at the Broomfield Detention Center.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on the potential filing of any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 303-438-6400.

