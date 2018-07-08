AURORA — A woman who was run over by a camping trailer and dragged for several blocks before being dislodged has died from her injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said it all started at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when a pickup truck pulling a camping trailer back into a sedan in a parking lot near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road.

That driver, who police describe as an adult male, then fled southbound on Chambers Road while the driver of the sedan followed, presumably trying to get the attention of the pickup driver, police said.

The pickup driver later turned west at the intersection of East Mexico Avenue and South Chambers Road and pulled over several hundred feet to the west of the road.

A husband and wife inside the sedan got out and approached the pickup driver about the previous crash.

A short time later, police said the driver of the pickup made a U-Turn that resulted in the woman getting struck by the camping trailer and run over. She was trapped under the trailer for several blocks before being dislodged, police said.

The woman later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police said numerous citizens in the area called 911 to report what was going on. At about 5:45 p.m., officers located the suspect and took him into custody.

Aurora Police have not released any information about the identities of those involved in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional details on the case is asked to contact Detective Casey Crowfoot at 303-739-6317.

