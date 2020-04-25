Woman dies after being shot while driving on I-70

DPD will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the case.

DENVER — Denver Police are seeking the public's help after a woman died after being shot inside a vehicle while driving westbound on Interstate 70.

Kim Phock, 60, was shot early Monday morning on the highway near Colorado Boulevard. She died as a result of her injuries, the Denver Police Department said.

Two westbound lanes on I-70 were shut down while investigators were on the scene, DPD said.

DPD will hold a press conference to discuss the case at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

DPD said they're investigating the case as a homicide and asked anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

