Woman dies after car shot multiple times while driving on I-70

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) are turning to the public for help after a woman was shot while driving on Interstate 70 and later died from her injuries.

Around 4:30 a.m. on April 20 an employee arriving to work at the Safeway distribution center heard gunshots coming from the highway area. That person called DPD and officers responded to the area.

Officers located a 2009 white Acura MDX on the shoulder of westbound I-70 just before the Colorado Boulevard exit.

They contacted 60-year-old Kim Phok who was driving the vehicle and headed to work.

"She complained to the officers that she was experiencing stomach pains," said Matt Clark with DPD. "The officers examined her and found that she had been shot."

They provided immediate first aid and then Phok was taken to Denver Health. She died there on April 24, according to DPD.

DPD said the driver's side of Phok's vehicle had been shot multiple times. At this time they aren't sure if she was targeted or if the incident is random.

"At this point, we would ask anyone that was on the highway earlier on that morning who may have seen that Acura MDX on the highway or on the side of the road. who may have seen other vehicles in the roadway. Anyone who may have dash camera video while they drove down the highway that they provide that to the investigators so that we can evaluate it and determine its relevance to our case."

Police said they haven't found any other similar incidents around the metro area.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

