WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they found a woman Monday morning with apparent knife wounds inside a Westminster home.

The woman was brought to the hospital where she later died, according to the department.

Deputies were called to the 6300 block of Knox Court around 10:40 a.m. Monday. That is near the intersection of West 64th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

They found the victim who they said was suffering from knife wounds.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene to try and figure out what might have happened.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Police also have not released any information about potential suspects in the woman's death.

