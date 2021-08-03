Woman dies weeks after assault, attacker on the loose

Gertrude "Birdie" Seawalker was found on July 17 with injuries consistent with an assault, DPD said.

DENVER — A woman who was assaulted in mid-July in Denver died from her injuries last week and now Denver Police (DPD) are trying to track down leads about the person or people responsible.

An injured Gertrude "Birdie" Seawalker was contacted in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Monroe Street at around 8:30 a.m. on July 17. That is in the northern area of Denver's Congress Park neighborhood.

Her injuries were consistent with an assault of some type, according to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries on July 30, DPD said.

They're now asking anyone with information about "Birdie" or her activities or associates to call Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

