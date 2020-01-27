AURORA, Colo. — A woman was taken to the hospital where she later died following a shooting Monday morning in Aurora.

The shooting was reported in the 640 block of North Potomac Street, just north of 6th Avenue, around 9:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said the victim was found inside an apartment with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment. She later died.

An adult man, who APD said is related to the victim in some way, was detained as a person of interest.

"It's not necessarily a domestic violence incident," said Matthew Longshore, a spokesperson for APD. "But they are related. They are family members."

Longshore said they there's no threat to the public.

Anyone who may be a witness, or has information about this homicide should call Aurora Police Agent Krieger at 303-739-6113.



Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720 913- 7867.

RELATED: Police search for Chevy Malibu after fatal hit-and-run closes busy Aurora intersection

RELATED: National Western celebrates second-highest attendance in show history

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS