Woman dies 2 weeks after shooting in Denver

Police are looking for 33-year-old Jason Arroyo in connection to the shooting of the woman and a man.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a woman has died two weeks after being injured in a shooting.

The woman and a man were shot around 7 p.m. on September 6th in the 3500 block of N. Lipan Street, according to DPD. That's just west of Interstate 25 and north of 35th Avenue.

DPD has not released an update on the man's condition, or released the identity of either victim.

The suspect has been identified by DPD as 33-year-old Jason Arroyo.

Police had a helicopter overhead and a large perimeter of officers in the area looking for the suspect after the shooting, but did not locate him.

DPD said the case will be presented to the district attorney's office for additional charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

