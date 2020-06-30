Woman driving stolen vehicle while high on meth gets 20 years for crash that killed 2

Ryan Carter, 27, and Jayne Davicsin, 25 were killed in the Feb. 6, 2019 crash.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A woman who killed two people while evading police in a stolen vehicle last year was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Douglas County District Court Judge Patricia Herron handed down the sentence for Deanna Bixby, 21, on June 26.

Bixby pleaded guilty on Feb. 13 to two counts of vehicular homicide DUI in the deaths of Ryan Carter, 27, and Jayne Davicsin, 25. Other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

According to the DA's office, Bixby was high on meth and crashed into their car as she was speeding on Santa Fe Drive near West Mineral Avenue and ran a red light.

The incident started at about 2 a.m. Feb. 6, 2019, when a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol spotted what appeared to be a car break-in in Castle Pines.

A sedan and an SUV were spotted leaving the scene, and the deputy followed them to contact the drivers, the DA's office said.

At some point, according to the DA's office, the sedan sped off traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 85, at times reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

A short time later, the sedan crashed into the car Carter and Davicsin were in, killing both of them, the DA's office said.

“The defendant plowed into the intersection and T-boned the victims’ vehicle, with catastrophic consequences. The scene was horrific,” Deputy District Attorney Meghan Gallo told the judge during sentencing. “The defendant exhibited 17 miles of extremely dangerous behavior – choosing to continue to speed while high on meth for mile after mile. She put everyone in her path at risk."

Bixby was taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital to be treated for her injuries. The DA's office said the sedan she was driving had been stolen in Aurora.