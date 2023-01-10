Woman fatally shot in Northglenn

The shooting happened in the 10700 block of Huron Street just before 7 p.m. Monday.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man was taken into custody after a woman was shot to death in Northglenn Monday evening.

Officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to the 10700 block of Huron Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound just before 7 p.m. Monday.

The victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity will be released by the Adams County coroner's office.

Officers spoke with two witnesses at the scene and after further investigation, an adult man was taken into custody in connection with the woman's death, police said.

No additional details were released about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police identified the suspect as Alexander Moreno-Keegan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Jean Mahan at jmahan@northglenn.org or 303-450-8868.

