Woman found dead near Boulder trailhead

Deputies believe the victim and suspect knew each other. They don't think there is an ongoing threat to the community.

BOULDER, Colo — The death of a woman who was found near a Boulder trailhead Sunday is being investigated as a homicide, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said just before 10 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a possible deceased person near the Realization Point trailhead, a Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks property west of the city.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman's body near the trailhead, just off the road.

It's unclear whether any suspects have been arrested.

Investigators have not yet released the victim's name or said how she died.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who saw unusual activity near the Realization Point trailhead on Saturday night or early Sunday morning to call their tip line at 303-441-3674 or email BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.

