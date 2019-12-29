ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside an apartment Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to 8770 Galen Ct., near 88th Avenue east of Washington Street, on a report of a deceased woman.

Deputies found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim's identity hasn't been released yet and will come from the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Authorities ask if you have information about this incident to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office Detective Division or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.

RELATED: Woman injured in shooting in LoDo

RELATED: Woman shot in Five Points Christmas night

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know