ELIZABETH, Colo. — A 24-year-old man is in custody on a charge of first-degree murder after a 52-year-old woman was found dead inside an Elizabeth home earlier this month.

The body of Susan Thornton was found at a residence on Elbert Street in the early morning hours of March 12, according to a release from the Town of Elizabeth. Her death was ruled a homicide, but no information has been provided about how she died.

Wade Garret Mcvicker-Thornton, 24, has been arrested in connection with her death. He's being held in the Elbert County Jail without bond for one count of first-degree murder.

His next court appearance is set for April 1.

The victim and suspect have the same last name. Authorities have not confirmed if they're related.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS