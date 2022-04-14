Woman found dead in Jefferson County home

The sheriff's office said a man has been taken into custody for questioning.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) have taken a man into custody in connection with the death of a woman in Ken Caryl Thursday.

According to a release from JCSO, deputies responded to the 10200 block of West Geddes Circle at 1:45 p.m. after a 911 caller said there had been a murder.

When deputies got there, the release said, they encountered a man on the front lawn who lived at the home. The sheriff's office said deputies found a deceased woman inside the home and that she had sustained obvious traumatic injuries.

The man on the front lawn was taken into custody for questioning, the release said. The sheriff's office is calling it a homicide investigation.

JCSO said at 5:10 a.m. Thursday, deputies had responded to the same address for a welfare check. The sheriff's office said the caller, who was believed to be the same man who called Thursday afternoon, gave dispatchers a partial address and then hung up without saying what the emergency was.

The release said deputies responded to do a welfare check, but they were unable to make contact with anyone in the home. They did speak on the phone with the homeowner, the man's mother, according to the release, and she explained that her son was experiencing a mental health issue and said the family would be able to handle it and would call the sheriff's office if necessary.

Deputies left without entering the home, according to the release.

The sheriff's office said the victim was not the man's mother, and that investigators will determine his relationship with the victim.