No arrests after woman's body found in storage unit

Adams County investigators said they're not sure how long the victim was inside the unit before being found.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A search warrant was served at a home in Thornton after a woman's body was found inside a storage unit last week in Adams County just outside the Thornton city limits.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) discovered the body of the adult woman inside a unit of a storage facility in the 8800 block of Devonshire Boulevard just before 10 a.m. on May 19.

They went there after the property manager called police because they had some indication of something suspicious that they wanted police to investigate, according to ACSO.

The victim's name was not released, but ACSO said they're interviewing witnesses, neighbors, and family members.

ACSO is not releasing the woman's cause of the death and said they're unsure of how long she was in the unit before being discovered.

A search warrant was served at a home in the 9200 block of Anderson Street in Thornton, but it's unclear how that home is connected to the case at this time.

That home is about one mile from the storage facility where the victim was found.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

