Woman found shot on I-70 at Colorado Boulevard dies

Denver police are investigating the case as a homicide and are asking the public for tips.

DENVER — A woman who was found shot in a vehicle on Interstate 70 Monday morning has died, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD tweeted at 6 a.m. Monday that officers were investigating a shooting on I-70 at Colorado Boulevard. They said the woman was in serious but stable condition.

Saturday afternoon, DPD tweeted that the woman had died from her injuries at the hospital that morning.

Two westbound lanes on I-70 were shut down while investigators were on the scene, DPD said.

DPD said they're investigating the case as a homicide and asked anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

