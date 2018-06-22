A Wheat Ridge woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for dousing her husband’s car with gasoline and then setting it on fire while he was asleep inside.

Andrea Moreno, 47, was sentenced Monday for the 2017 crime. She was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, fourth-degree arson, child abuse and violation of a protection order following a trial in June.

According to prosecutors, Moreno and her husband had been drinking and got into a fight the evening of July 20, 2017. Her husband decided to leave and wait for her to cool down, but when he got back, he found out all of his belongings had been thrown outside, a news release from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said.

Moreno’s husband later chose to sleep in the car, prosecutors said, and that’s when she attempted to light it on fire.

Prosecutors said Moreno’s 6-year-old grandson was with her when she tossed a lit match on the vehicle, causing it to burst into flames.

When firefighters arrived at around 11:30 p.m. that night, Moreno’s husband was found standing in the garage.

