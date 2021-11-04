Woman found guilty in fatal assault on Colorado Capitol grounds

The victim, 80-year-old George Black, was sitting on a park bench when the woman beat him to death, according to prosecutors.

DENVER — A woman was found guilty Thursday in connection with a fatal 2020 assault on the grounds of the Colorado state Capitol, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.

Stephanie Martinez, 38, was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree assault on a peace officer, according to the DA's office. The jury deliberated for about three hours before returning the verdict.

> The video above aired on May 6, 2020.

Prosecutors said the crime happened on May 2, 2020. The victim, 80-year-old George Black, was sitting on a park bench on the Capitol grounds when Martinez beat him to death, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the victim did not know Martinez.

Witness accounts and video footage helped investigators identify Martinez as the suspect, according to the DA. She was arrested a short time later.

Martinez will be sentenced Jan. 7.

