Man found guilty after fatally shooting neighbor

76-year-old Lessie Britton is found guilty of murdering his neighbor after a disagreement.

DENVER — Lessie Britton was found guilty on Monday afternoon after murdering Fernando Martinez-Briones on July 17, 2020.

It began as a dispute over the use of a shared alley and escalated into the shooting and death of 46-year-old Martinez-Briones.

Britton, 76, was found guilty of murder in the second degree, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, first-degree assault and menacing.

“Lessie Britton killed Mr. Fernando Martinez-Briones in front of his two sons one of whom was a juvenile at the time,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “Not only did this horrific act scar the family of Mr. Martinez-Briones, but it also traumatized the broader neighborhood.”

Because Britton is a habitual offender, a status conference to determine a sentencing date is set in Denver District Court Case for August 2.

