JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — One of six codefendents in a case involving a 33-year-old woman who was tied to a chair, burned and assaulted has been found guilty, the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

The verdict comes after the victim on May 13, 2019 was forced to a room at the Big Bunny Motel in Lakewood, secured to a chair using duct tape and zip-ties and was repeatedly assaulted over the next three hours, the DA said.

Part of that assault included being burned with cigarettes and large sticks of incense, the DA said, adding that she was also threatened with a gun. The DA said the victim was then injected with a cocktail of methamphetamine and heroin and dumped in a parking lot, where someone found her and called 911.

The jury found Angelique Lopez, 29, guilty of:

Aggravated witness intimidation

Second-degree kidnapping

Menacing

Third-degree assault

False imprisonment

Lopez and her codefendents believed the victim had given information to police about a crime, according to the DA. Four have already pleaded guilty in the case and been sentenced to prison, with the final case still pending.

Lopez faces 21 years in prison, with sentencing set for Feb. 27.

