Woman found guilty of perjury for lying on Red Flag petition against CSU police officer

Susan Holmes, the mother who unsuccessfully tried to use Colorado's Red Flag gun law to disarm the officer who killed her son, was found guilty of perjury.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman who was accused of lying when she filed a petition seeking to take away the guns of a university police officer involved in her son's 2017 death has been found guilty of perjury, according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Susan Holmes was arrested by police in Fort Collins in February 2020 for saying she and the officer had a child in common in seeking one of the first court orders under Colorado's red flag law.

The law allows immediate family members, household members or law enforcement officers to file a petition requesting for someone’s guns to be seized on that basis that they’re a danger to themselves or others. If a judge agrees, that person's guns may be taken away for a year.

Holmes and Morris do not have a child together, but she checked the box on the state petition that asked if they have a child in common -- her son, 19-year-old Jeremy Holmes.

Jeremy Holmes died July 1, 2017, in a confrontation that investigators described as a “suicide by cop.” Investigators said Jeremy Holmes charged at officers after asking police to shoot him, prompting Morris and another Fort Collins officer to fire their guns.

Both officers were cleared of wrongdoing in that case.

The judge denied Susan Holmes’ petition on Jan. 16. The fact she is not related to Morris was one of the key reasons for the denial.

A jury on Friday morning found Holmes guilty of perjury and attempting to influence a public servant for lying on that form, the Fort Collins Coloradoan said.