Friends ask for charges after woman killed Sunday

The Jefferson County DA said the investigation is "active and ongoing."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Longtime friends of a Jefferson County woman who was found shot to death last week are calling on prosecutors to bring charges in the case.

Kanokwan Smith, 47, was killed in her Jefferson County home Sunday.

According to an arrest affidavit, her husband, Scott Smith, 45, told 911 dispatchers that his wife “tried to kill him with a butcher knife” and that he shot her in self-defense. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Smith on suspicion of first-degree murder at the scene, but he was released late last week when prosecutors said they lacked enough evidence to pursue a criminal case.

According to former co-workers at the Ameristar Casino in Black Hawk, where Kanokwan Smith worked as a card dealer up until the time she died, "Noke," as she was known, was one of the hardest-working, kindest and gentlest people they have ever known.

According to public records, Scott Smith filed for divorce just a few weeks ago. The couple has a 10-year-old daughter. This afternoon, sheriff’s deputies were seen going door-to-door in the Smith’s neighborhood on West Ottawa Avenue. A spokeswoman for the Jefferson County DA said the investigation into Kanokwan Smith’s murder is active and ongoing.