AURORA — A woman who was run over by a camping trailer and dragged for several blocks before being dislodged has died from her injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said it all started at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when a pickup truck pulling a camping trailer backed into a sedan in a parking lot near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road.

That driver, who police say is 48-year-old Henry Wardwell, then fled southbound on Chambers Road while the driver of the sedan followed, presumably trying to get Wardwell's attention, police said.

Aurora Police Department

Wardwell later turned west at the intersection of East Mexico Avenue and South Chambers Road and pulled over several hundred feet to the west of the road.

A husband and wife inside the sedan then got out and approached Wardwell about the previous crash.

A short time later, police said Wardwell made a U-Turn that resulted in the woman getting struck by the camping trailer and run over. She was trapped under the trailer for several blocks before being dislodged, police said.

The woman, identified Tuesday afternoon as Juliet Powell-Brown, 47, of Aurora, died from her injuries at the hospital. Her family told 9NEWS on Tuesday she had gotten married to her husband, Bobby Brown, three weeks prior. He was with her at the time of the incident.

Brown family

Police said numerous citizens in the area called 911 to report what was going on. At about 5:45 p.m., officers found Wardwell and took him into custody.

Wardwell is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatality accident among other misdemeanor charges. Police are hesitant to call this “road rage.” They say it was an act of reckless driving resulting in death.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional details on the case is asked to contact Detective Casey Crowfoot at 303-739-6317.

