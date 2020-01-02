AURORA, Colo. — A woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after she was hit by a gunshot fired from outside an Aurora apartment.

The shooting happened about 5:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Pitkin Street, near the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Mexico Avenue, according to Aurora Police spokesperson Matthew Longshore.

Few additional details about the incident were immediately available. Longshore said police do not have suspect information at this time.

In a tweet, Aurora Police said the victim was stable but did not elaborate on her condition.

Police also did not say whether she was the intended target of the shooting.

Tips about this and any other crime can be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS