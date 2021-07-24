Woman hit, killed by vehicle outside Loveland shopping center

A Fort Collins man was arrested in the incident that happened late Friday, according to police.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A woman died Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Orchards Shopping Center, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

Loveland officers responded to the crash before 11 p.m. Friday at 253 E. 29th Ave. The woman was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies, where she was pronounced deceased, LPD said in a news release.

>> The video above aired in 2021: Colorado pedestrian deaths have nearly doubled since 2008

About 12:10 a.m., police took a suspect, identified as Timothy Brian Sourp, 41, of Fort Collins, into custody. Sourp was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and domestic violence, LPD said. Sourp was in custody in the Larimer County jail.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call Detective Clint Schnorr at 970-962-2249.

