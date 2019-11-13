BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police (BPD) said they're looking for the man who was driving a pickup truck when a woman riding in the truck's bed fell out and was seriously injured.

Officers with BPD responded to the accident near 12th Street and College Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

A young woman and two of her friends asked for a ride from a man driving a “lifted” white Ford F350 truck with Oregon license plates, BPD said.

The truck bed of the vehicle was loaded with what appeared to be camping equipment and the woman and her friends sat on top of the gear, according to police.

As the driver turned onto 12th Street, police said he accelerated throwing the woman from the truck causing her to fall onto the pavement. She suffered serious injuries.

The truck was later located at 20th Street and Cascade Avenue, however, police said the vehicle's owner said he was not driving, and the truck was stolen.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating the driver. Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the accident is asked to contact Officer Chris Clark at 720-290-2979.

Tipsters can remain anonymous through the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

